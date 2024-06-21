The Take: An inside look at how Israeli settlers are blocking aid to Gaza

Israeli settlers are attacking aid trucks heading into Gaza. One Israeli is trying to stop them.

Israeli settlers are routinely attacking aid trucks on their way into Gaza. One Israeli human rights lawyer has made it her mission to stand in their way.

