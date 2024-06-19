The Take: How your content could soon feed Meta’s AI machine

Meta puts its plan to train AI on Facebook and Instagram posts on pause in Europe, but what about everywhere else?

Meta’s controversial plan to train AI on social media posts is now paused in the European Union following a public backlash. Some users are complaining that what they put on Facebook and other social media is being used without their permission – and asking why it is so hard to opt out.

In this episode:

Luca Bertuzzi (@BertuzLuca), senior AI correspondent at MLex

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker and Sonia Bhagat, with Chloe K Li, Khaled Soltan, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan and our host Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube