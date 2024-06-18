The Take: Daily life in southern Lebanon under threat of escalation

We visit southern Lebanon and hear what escalating violence means to people who have lived through war before.

United Nations officials warn of the possibility of a wider war as fighting intensifies along Lebanon’s southern border with Israel. Each side says it is responding to attacks by the other, but could the situation spin out of control? And what does that mean for the people who live there?

In this episode:

Ali Hashem (@alihashem_tv), Al Jazeera Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, David Enders and Ashish Malhotra with Chloe K Li, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan and our host Natasha Del Toro. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.

Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

