The Take: The G7 summit closes with the far right in ascendance

The G7 has ended, and world leaders return home to a new far-right European Parliament.

World leaders have left the G7 summit, some to return to political turmoil at home. A far-right landslide in the European Parliament has created new political calculus. What was achieved at the G7 – and what do world leaders face?

Virginia Pietromarchi (@vpietromarchi), Al Jazeera journalist

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li, Tamara Khandaker, and Sonia Bhagat with Duha Mossad, Ashish Malhotra, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan, and our host Malika Bilal.

The Take production team is Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, Catherine Nouhan, Chloe K. Li, David Enders, Duha Mosaad, Khaled Soltan, Manahil Naveed, Marcos Bartolomé, Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, Tamara Khandaker, and Zain Khan.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

