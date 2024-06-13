The Take: What can humanity do about heat waves?

It’s still spring in parts of the Northern Hemisphere, but the world faces scorching hot temperatures. The summer heat has arrived early, setting records and claiming lives – and it’s expected to get worse. Who’s responsible and what should be done about it?

In this episode:

Johan Rockstrom (@jrockstrom) – Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research

Jeff Goodell (@jeffgoodell) – Author of The Heat Will Kill You First

