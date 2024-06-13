The Take: Gaza ceasefire proposal – the blame game
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Al Jazeera he blames Hamas for not agreeing on a ceasefire deal in Gaza.
In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed Hamas for the ceasefire deadlock in Gaza, stating Israel accepted the US proposal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to continue the war until Hamas is destroyed, leaving the proposal in limbo and the blame game ongoing.
In this episode:
- Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project and a former Israeli peace negotiator
