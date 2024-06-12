The Take: The biggest rivalry in sports – India and Pakistan in cricket

For fans, the India-Pakistan cricket match in New York is about more than just cricket.

Whenever India and Pakistan meet in cricket, it’s one of the world’s most-watched sport events, and this past weekend was no different. We went to the stadium for a screening of the highly-anticipated T20 match, played on neutral ground in New York, to capture the sights and sounds, and explain the significance of one of the world’s biggest sporting rivalries.

In this episode:

Ashish Malhotra (@amalhotra2), producer at The Take

Tabish Talib (@tabish_talib), senior producer at AJ+

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Tabish Talib and Tamara Khandaker, with Duha Mosaad, Chloe K Li, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube