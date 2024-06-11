Podcast, The Take
The Take: Aftermath of Israel’s raid on Nuseirat refugee camp

Israel’s raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp has caused outrage, with the EU calling it a ‘massacre’.

Men walk among debris after Israeli strikes on the area where Israeli captives were rescued on Saturday, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 9, 2024 [Abed Khaled/Reuters]
Published On 11 Jun 2024

An Israeli raid on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza to rescue four captives killed hundreds of Palestinians. Alongside the celebrations in Israel and abroad for the captives’ return, Palestinian doctors described the scenes inside the nearby Al-Aqsa Hospital as a “complete bloodbath”.

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Sarí el-Khalili, with Duha Mosaad, Chloe K Li and our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera