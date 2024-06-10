The Take: Ukraine desperately needs new soldiers

Front-line commanders report a lack of basic training for troops in battle, as Ukraine faces critical soldier shortage.

Stories are spreading from the front lines about lack of basic training for Ukrainian troops sent into battle. This is just one of the challenges Ukraine faces as it tries to address a critical shortage of soldiers amid a Russian offensive.

