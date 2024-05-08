The Take: With no universities left in Gaza, student protests bring hope

Student protests worldwide are resonating with Palestinians, who face the destruction of all universities in Gaza. Palestinian university presidents signed an open letter saying the protests serve as a “beacon of hope”. We look at what has been lost and what remains.

In this episode:

Jehad Abusalim (@JehadAbusalim), executive director, The Jerusalem Fund

Heigo Parsa, student, University of Toronto

Jasmine Al-Rawi, (@studentsforpalestinesydneyuni), student, University of Sydney

Sesek Duran, student, National Autonomous University of Mexico

Sundos Hammad, Right to Education Campaign coordinator, Birzeit University

