The Take: With no universities left in Gaza, student protests bring hope

With Gaza’s universities in rubble, Palestinians find hope in student protests.

Destroyed and damaged buildings of the Islamic University are seen in the aftermath of Israeli strikes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, October 13, 2023
Destroyed and damaged buildings of the Islamic University are seen in the aftermath of Israeli strikes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, October 13, 2023 [Saleh Salem/Reuters]
Published On 8 May 2024

Student protests worldwide are resonating with Palestinians, who face the destruction of all universities in Gaza. Palestinian university presidents signed an open letter saying the protests serve as a “beacon of hope”. We look at what has been lost and what remains.

In this episode: 

  • Jehad Abusalim (@JehadAbusalim), executive director, The Jerusalem Fund
  • Heigo Parsa, student, University of Toronto
  • Jasmine Al-Rawi, (@studentsforpalestinesydneyuni), student, University of Sydney
  • Sesek Duran, student, National Autonomous University of Mexico
  • Sundos Hammad, Right to Education Campaign coordinator, Birzeit University

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li and Ashish Malhotra with our host Malika Bilal. Catherine Nouhan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

