The Take: As Gaza ceasefire negotiations heat up, Rafah’s invasion looms

The Israeli military called for people in Rafah, where 1.5 million people are sheltering, to evacuate.

After Hamas announced agreeing to a ceasefire proposal, questions remain about Israel’s next steps in the war on Gaza. It has ordered thousands of Palestinians to flee Rafah, where more than one million displaced people have been sheltering, intensifying fears of a full-blown Israeli military assault on the southern Gaza city.

In this episode:

Willem Marx (@WillemMarx), journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Sarí el-Khalili with our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Catherine Nouhan and Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube