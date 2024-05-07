Podcast, The Take
The Take: As Gaza ceasefire negotiations heat up, Rafah’s invasion looms

The Israeli military called for people in Rafah, where 1.5 million people are sheltering, to evacuate.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike as Israeli forces launch a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 7, 2024
Smoke rises from an Israeli strike as Israeli forces launch a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 7, 2024 [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Published On 7 May 2024

After Hamas announced agreeing to a ceasefire proposal, questions remain about Israel’s next steps in the war on Gaza. It has ordered thousands of Palestinians to flee Rafah, where more than one million displaced people have been sheltering, intensifying fears of a full-blown Israeli military assault on the southern Gaza city.

