The Take: Inside the rebel fight for Myanmar

Rebel forces make gains on the battlefield as the country’s youth sign up to fight.

A conscription campaign by Myanmar’s military appears to be backfiring, with the country’s youth deciding they would rather fight against it. Al Jazeera goes inside the country to speak to rebel groups.

In this episode:

Tony Cheng (@TLCBkk), Al Jazeera English correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and David Enders, with Duha Mosaad, Manahil Naveed and host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube