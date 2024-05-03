‘Student revolution’: US protesters promise to continue despite crackdown
Students and faculty from US university encampments nationwide regroup after a week of arrests.
More than 1,000 people have been arrested across the United States in crackdowns on university protests against Israel’s war in Gaza. Facing police brutality, arrests and attacks from counterprotesters, what will student protesters do next?
In this episode:
- Dalia Darazim (@columbiasjp), student at Columbia University, organizing member of Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine
- Sivan Gordon-Buxbaum (@sivangb), student at Cornell University, member of Cornell Jewish Voice for Peace
- Kianna Znika (@lizzerdkweenz), student at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt and KRFH station manager
- Arman Deendar (@browndivestcoalition), student at Brown University, member of Brown Divest Coalition
- Pauline Strong (@pstrong58), professor of anthropology, The University of Texas at Austin
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Chloe K Li and Sonia Bhagat with our host, Malika Bilal. Sarí el-Khalili fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
