‘Student revolution’: US protesters promise to continue despite crackdown

Students and faculty from US university encampments nationwide regroup after a week of arrests.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested across the United States in crackdowns on university protests against Israel’s war in Gaza. Facing police brutality, arrests and attacks from counterprotesters, what will student protesters do next?

In this episode:

Dalia Darazim (@columbiasjp), student at Columbia University, organizing member of Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine

Sivan Gordon-Buxbaum (@sivangb), student at Cornell University, member of Cornell Jewish Voice for Peace

Kianna Znika (@lizzerdkweenz), student at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt and KRFH station manager

Arman Deendar (@browndivestcoalition), student at Brown University, member of Brown Divest Coalition

Pauline Strong (@pstrong58), professor of anthropology, The University of Texas at Austin

