Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: South Africa’s most unpredictable election

The governing African National Congress could lose its parliamentary majority.

An election official marks the finger of a voter during a special voting day, ahead of South Africa's general elections for a new National Assembly, in Cape Town, South Africa, May 27, 2024 [Esa Alexander/Reuters]
Published On 29 May 2024

It’s being called South Africa’s most significant election in 30 years. After playing a key role in liberation after apartheid, could the governing African National Congress lose its majority for the first time?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sarí el-Khalili and Chloe K Li, with Sonia Bhagat, Catherine Nouhan and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera