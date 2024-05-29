The Take: South Africa’s most unpredictable election

The governing African National Congress could lose its parliamentary majority.

It’s being called South Africa’s most significant election in 30 years. After playing a key role in liberation after apartheid, could the governing African National Congress lose its majority for the first time?

