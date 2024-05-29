The Take: South Africa’s most unpredictable election
The governing African National Congress could lose its parliamentary majority.
It’s being called South Africa’s most significant election in 30 years. After playing a key role in liberation after apartheid, could the governing African National Congress lose its majority for the first time?
In this episode:
- Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk), podcast host, Good Morning Cape Town
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sarí el-Khalili and Chloe K Li, with Sonia Bhagat, Catherine Nouhan and our host Malika Bilal.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
