The Take: The quest to divest from Israel at Earlham College

The divestment dilemma hits Earlham College, a Quaker school that is invested in peace.

Student protesters and graduates have been demanding their colleges and universities divest from investments in Israel. But how easy is it to do so – or to know if it’s happened? We look at the fight to divest at one small college.

In this episode:

Nolia Wilcox (@WilcoxMagnolia), recent Earlham graduate

Steve Tamari, professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Amal Tamari, Earlham College alumnus and studio potter

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters with Manahil Naveed, Marcos Bartolomé, and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube