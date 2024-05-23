The Take: What the US doctors who evacuated Gaza left behind

The European Hospital is one of the few medical facilities still functioning in Gaza, but now, the staff has shrunk significantly with the departure of international doctors. We spoke to two American doctors about the atrocities they witnessed and the colleagues they had to leave behind.

In this episode:

Dr Adam Hamawy, former US Army combat trauma surgeon

Dr Mohamad Abdelfattah, Palestinian-American ICU doctor

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tabish Talib and Sarí el-Khalili, with Ashish Malhotra, Tamara Khandaker, Manahil Naveed and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube