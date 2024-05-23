Podcast, The Take
News|Gaza

The Take: What the US doctors who evacuated Gaza left behind

Hospital staff fear becoming an Israeli target when international doctors leave.

Monica Johnston RN, burn and wound care nurse from Portland, Oregon, with the Palestinian American Medical Association, monitors a patient who sustained major burns on May 8, 2024, in Khan Younis, Gaza. A group of 35 foreign doctors on a volunteer mission to help at the hospital, including 22 Americans, have been trapped in Gaza by Israel’s seizure of the Rafah crossing into Egypt [Ammar Ghanem/AP Photo]
Published On 23 May 2024

The European Hospital is one of the few medical facilities still functioning in Gaza, but now, the staff has shrunk significantly with the departure of international doctors. We spoke to two American doctors about the atrocities they witnessed and the colleagues they had to leave behind.

In this episode: 

  • Dr Adam Hamawy, former US Army combat trauma surgeon
  • Dr Mohamad Abdelfattah, Palestinian-American ICU doctor

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tabish Talib and Sarí el-Khalili, with Ashish Malhotra, Tamara Khandaker, Manahil Naveed and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

