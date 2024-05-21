Podcast, The Take
The Take: After the death of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, what’s next?

The Iranian president’s death after a helicopter crash pushes the country into an election during a turbulent time.

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi
President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi holds a news conference, Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in New York [Jason DeCrow/AP]
Published On 21 May 2024

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash, along with the foreign minister and six others. Now, the government will have to carry out elections during a turbulent moment for Iran and the region. How will Raisi’s death play out?

In this episode: 

For more:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Zaina Badr, Manahil Naveed and Chloe K. Li, with Catherine Nouhan and our host, Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer. 

Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera