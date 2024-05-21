The Take: After the death of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, what’s next?

The Iranian president’s death after a helicopter crash pushes the country into an election during a turbulent time.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash, along with the foreign minister and six others. Now, the government will have to carry out elections during a turbulent moment for Iran and the region. How will Raisi’s death play out?

