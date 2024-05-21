The Take: After the death of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, what’s next?
The Iranian president’s death after a helicopter crash pushes the country into an election during a turbulent time.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash, along with the foreign minister and six others. Now, the government will have to carry out elections during a turbulent moment for Iran and the region. How will Raisi’s death play out?
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The Take: How deepfakes in India are changing the world’s largest election
The Take: Blockout 2024 – celebrities face backlash over Gaza
The Take: A Palestinian doctor’s fight to speak about Gaza on Nakba Day
In this episode:
- Resul Serdar Atas (@ResulSerdarAtas), senior international correspondent, Al Jazeera
- English Maziar Motamedi (@MotamediMaziar), journalist, Al Jazeera
For more:
The Take: What will happen to Julian Assange if he is extradited?
The Take: Are Israeli officials under threat of ICC prosecution?
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by David Enders, Zaina Badr, Manahil Naveed and Chloe K. Li, with Catherine Nouhan and our host, Malika Bilal.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube