The Take: Inside the journey across the Darien Gap

A woman’s perilous journey with her family from Ecuador to the US, crossing the deadly Darien Gap.

Haitian migrants cross the jungle of the Darien Gap, near Acandi, Choco department, Colombia, heading to Panama, on September 26, 2021, on their way trying to reach the US
Haitian migrants cross the jungle of the Darien Gap, near Acandi in the Choco department of Colombia, as they head to Panama on September 26, 2021 while trying to reach the United States [Raul Arboleda/AFP]
Published On 20 May 2024

The Darien Gap is a dangerous stretch of jungle on a strip of land that connects North and South America. In recent years, stricter Central American border policies have driven hundreds of thousands of people to make this treacherous trek. The number of children among them has skyrocketed. We follow one family as they navigate the crossing.

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker and Fahrinisa Campana, with Manahil Navid and Tabish Talal, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke and Noor Wazwaz.

The Take production team is Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, Catherine Nouhan, Chloe K. Li, David Enders, Duha Mosaad, Khaled Soltan, Manahil Naveed, Marcos Bartolomé, Noor Wazwaz, Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, Tabish Talib, Tamara Khandaker, and Zaina Badr. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. 

Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

