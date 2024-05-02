The Take: Are Israeli officials under threat of ICC prosecution?
Israeli officials fear potential ICC prosecution over Gaza actions.
Israeli officials fear potential prosecution from the International Criminal Court (ICC) over actions in Gaza. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned top officials of possible arrest warrants, although the ICC has not confirmed issuing any. What would ICC arrest warrants mean for Israel’s war on Gaza – and for international law?
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The Take: Signs of torture and executions uncovered in Gaza’s mass graves
The Take: Could Myanmar’s coup come to an end?
The Take: Trump v United States
In this episode:
- Mark Kersten (@MarkKersten), Assistant professor of criminal justice, University of the Fraser Valley
- Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut), Al Jazeera correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Khaled Soltan, and Sonia Bhagat with our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana and Catherine Nouhan fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube