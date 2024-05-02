The Take: Are Israeli officials under threat of ICC prosecution?

Israeli officials fear potential prosecution from the International Criminal Court (ICC) over actions in Gaza. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned top officials of possible arrest warrants, although the ICC has not confirmed issuing any. What would ICC arrest warrants mean for Israel’s war on Gaza – and for international law?

Mark Kersten (@MarkKersten), Assistant professor of criminal justice, University of the Fraser Valley

Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut), Al Jazeera correspondent

