The Take: How deepfakes in India are changing the world’s largest election

India’s general elections are the world’s biggest. This year, political parties are using artificial intelligence.

A supporter of India's main opposition and Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party holds up a cutout of the party's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, May 8, 2014
A supporter of India's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party holds up a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh [File: Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
Published On 17 May 2024

From the resurrection of dead leaders to cloned voices of politicians and Bollywood stars, political campaigns are shaking up India’s general election by heavily investing in AI technology. Could it be a blueprint for elections everywhere?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Chloe K Li and Sonia Bhagat with our host Malika Bilal. Catherine Nouhan and Manahil Naveed fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

