Podcast, The Take
News|Israel War on Gaza

The Take: Blockout 2024 – celebrities face backlash over Gaza

Celebrities’ silence on Gaza has triggered a new social media movement.

A person looks at the Instagram account of US singer Katy Perry, in Paris, on May 7, 2024, showing a generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) picture depicting the singer at the Met Gala
A person looks at the Instagram account of US singer Katy Perry, in Paris, on May 7, 2024, showing a generated by artificial intelligence (AI) picture depicting the singer at the Met Gala [Olympia de Maismont/AFP]
Published On 16 May 2024

Now trending: the “digital guillotine”. It’s a campaign known as Blockout 2024 to block celebrities on social media. Launched after the Met Gala in New York, it’s meant to hurt celebrities’ ad revenue. Will it have an impact?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

  • Ahmed Shihab-Eldin (@ASE), Journalist
  • Marcus Collins (@marctothec), Assistant professor of marketing, University of Michigan

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and Khaled Soltan with our host Malika Bilal. Catherine Nouhan and Manahil Naveed fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera