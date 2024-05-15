Podcast, The Take
The Take: A Palestinian doctor’s fight to speak about Gaza on Nakba Day

Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah shares how he won the fight to share his accounts of Gaza as Palestinians mark Nakba Day.

Doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta, a Palestinian-British plastic surgeon specializing in conflict medicine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Institute for Palestine Studies in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, December 9, 2023
Doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta, a Palestinian-British plastic surgeon specializing in conflict medicine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Institute for Palestine Studies in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, December 9, 2023 [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Published On 15 May 2024

Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah has treated patients at hospitals throughout Gaza since shortly after the war started on October 7. Last month, he was blocked from entering much of Europe to share what he saw. He has now won a legal battle challenging that travel ban. On the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, he explains his fight to share what he has seen in Gaza.

