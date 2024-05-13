The Take: The US funding behind illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank

The Take looks at the US citizens and other dual nationals living in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Tens of thousands of US citizens are among the 700,000 Jewish residents of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. With settler violence against Palestinian residents surging since October 7, prompting sanctions and condemnation from more than a dozen countries, we look at the role of dual nationals.

Hind Hassan (@HindHassanNews), International correspondent

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana and Tamara Khandaker with our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

