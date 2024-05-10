Podcast, The Take
News|Israel War on Gaza

The Take: Eurovision 2024 – Divided over Israel

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is meeting protests against Israel’s involvement in light of the war on Gaza.

Protesters pull down a Eurovision flag during the Stop Israel demonstration against Israel's participation in the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Malmo, Sweden, May 9, 2024
Protesters pull down a Eurovision flag during the Stop Israel demonstration against Israel's participation in the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), amid its continuing war on Gaza, in Malmo, Sweden, May 9, 2024 [TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/Reuters]
Published On 10 May 2024

Usually all quirky music and fun, Eurovision this year has been marked by protests against Israel’s participation during its continuing war on Gaza. Will divisions about Israel’s war overshadow an event meant to unite?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Chloe K Li with our host Malika Bilal. Catherine Nouhan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

