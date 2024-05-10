The Take: Eurovision 2024 – Divided over Israel

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is meeting protests against Israel’s involvement in light of the war on Gaza.

Usually all quirky music and fun, Eurovision this year has been marked by protests against Israel’s participation during its continuing war on Gaza. Will divisions about Israel’s war overshadow an event meant to unite?

