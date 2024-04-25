The Take: Inside the Gaza solidarity encampment at Columbia University

Pro-Palestine activists arrested as US universities crack down on Gaza solidarity movements on campus

Protest encampments against the war in Gaza have spread to universities across the United States since New York police first came onto Columbia University’s campus last week. In the second of a two-part series, The Take takes a look inside the Columbia encampment and the impact it’s having on campus.

In this episode:

Ashish Malhotra (@amalhotra2) producer, The Take

Fadi Shuman, Columbia University student

Talia Jane (@taliaotg), freelance journalist

Jonathan Ben-Menachem (@jbenmenachem), Columbia University student

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Fahrinisa Campana, Tabish Talib, Negin Owliaei and Khaled Soltan with our host, Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

