The Take: Why Israeli military units could be sanctioned by the US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was alerted in December of alleged human rights abuses by Israeli soldiers. What is being done about them?

Israeli soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda Haredi infantry battalion stand at attention during their swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem May 26, 2013.
A swearing-in ceremony is held in Jerusalem for soldiers of Israel's Netzah Yehuda Battalion, an army unit expected to be hit with US sanctions over rights abuses in the occupied West Bank [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Published On 23 Apr 2024

Israeli military units could be sanctioned by the United States for the first time over allegations of human rights abuses. Those allegations made their way to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in December, according to a report from the US news outlet ProPublica, but they hadn’t been acted on until now.

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat and Chloe K Li with our host, Malika Bilal. Li fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera