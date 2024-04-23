The Take: Why Israeli military units could be sanctioned by the US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was alerted in December of alleged human rights abuses by Israeli soldiers. What is being done about them?

Israeli military units could be sanctioned by the United States for the first time over allegations of human rights abuses. Those allegations made their way to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in December, according to a report from the US news outlet ProPublica, but they hadn’t been acted on until now.

