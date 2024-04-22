The Take: What it means to give birth in Gaza

The story of one pregnant mother in Gaza navigating a warzone.

Lubna Al Rayyes dreamed about having a child. When she found out that meant having a Caesarean section in Gaza, her dream became a nightmare. Israel’s war on Gaza has shut down maternity wards. She had two choices: deliver on her own or find a way out.

