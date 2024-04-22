The Take: What it means to give birth in Gaza
The story of one pregnant mother in Gaza navigating a warzone.
Lubna Al Rayyes dreamed about having a child. When she found out that meant having a Caesarean section in Gaza, her dream became a nightmare. Israel’s war on Gaza has shut down maternity wards. She had two choices: deliver on her own or find a way out.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The Take: After Iran struck Israel, how did Jordan and Lebanon react?
The Take: As missiles fly above, settler violence surges in the West Bank
The Take: Remembering one year of war in Sudan
In this episode:
- Gabrielle Berbey (@gabrielleberbey), reporter and producer, Reveal
- Salman Ahad Khan (@salmanahadk), reporter and producer, Reveal
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat and Chloe K Li with host Natasha Del Toro, in for Malika Bilal. Zaina Badr, Catherine Nouhan and Manahil Naveed fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube