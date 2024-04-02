The Take: Where are Hong Kong’s protesters now?

A decade after the Umbrella Movement swept Hong Kong, the streets are silent. But activists say the battle isn’t over.

Many of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy activists have been arrested, intimidated, or forced into exile in recent years as mainland China tightens its control. The latest security law to be passed, known as Article 23, has been called the “last nail in the coffin” for Hong Kong’s civil society. But those who still hold hope for change in the region are searching for new ways to keep the protest movement alive.

In this episode:

Patrick Fok (@PaddyFok), Journalist

Samuel Chu (@SamuelMChu), Exiled activist

Anna Kwok (@AnnaKwokFY), Exiled activist

