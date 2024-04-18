The Take: After Iran struck Israel, how did Jordan and Lebanon react?
Iran’s strike on Israel ignites tensions in the region as neighbouring countries anticipate the response.
As the world awaits Israel’s reaction to Iran’s attacks, we look at two of its neighbours: Lebanon and Jordan, and their very different responses to what’s already happened. What can they tell us about what’s to come?
In this episode:
- Nabih Bulos (@nabihbulos) – Middle East bureau chief, Los Angeles Times
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by David Enders and Sonia Bhagat with our host Malika Bilal. Catherine Nouhan fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
