The Take: After Iran struck Israel, how did Jordan and Lebanon react?

Iran’s strike on Israel ignites tensions in the region as neighbouring countries anticipate the response.

Iranian demonstrators attend an anti-Israeli gathering in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, April 14, 2024 [Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters]
Published On 18 Apr 2024

As the world awaits Israel’s reaction to Iran’s attacks, we look at two of its neighbours: Lebanon and Jordan, and their very different responses to what’s already happened. What can they tell us about what’s to come?

In this episode: 

  • Nabih Bulos (@nabihbulos) – Middle East bureau chief, Los Angeles Times

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Sonia Bhagat with our host Malika Bilal. Catherine Nouhan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

