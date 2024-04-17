The Take: As missiles fly above, settler violence surges in the West Bank

As the world watches Israel and Iran’s tit-for-tat attacks, Palestinians in the West Bank live another dim reality.

While Palestinians in the occupied West Bank watched Iranian missiles flying overhead en route to Israeli targets, they also had to contend with a different kind of violence on the ground. Armed Israeli settlers stormed Palestinian villages on Saturday night. The attacks are part of a wider escalation of violence Palestinians in the West Bank have faced since October 7.

In this episode:

Nida Ibrahim (@nida_journo), Al Jazeera correspondent

Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sari el-Khalili and Fahrinisa Campana with our host Malika Bilal. Zaina Badr, Catherine Nouhan and Manahil Naveed fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

