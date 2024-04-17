Podcast, The Take
News|Occupied West Bank

The Take: As missiles fly above, settler violence surges in the West Bank

As the world watches Israel and Iran’s tit-for-tat attacks, Palestinians in the West Bank live another dim reality.

A Palestinian man sits near a damaged house and damaged cars after Israeli settlers attacked the village of al-Mughayyer, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 13, 2024
A Palestinian man sits near a damaged house and damaged cars after Israeli settlers attacked the village of al-Mughayyer, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 13, 2024 [Mohammed Torokman/Reuters]
Published On 17 Apr 2024

While Palestinians in the occupied West Bank watched Iranian missiles flying overhead en route to Israeli targets, they also had to contend with a different kind of violence on the ground. Armed Israeli settlers stormed Palestinian villages on Saturday night. The attacks are part of a wider escalation of violence Palestinians in the West Bank have faced since October 7.

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sari el-Khalili and Fahrinisa Campana with our host Malika Bilal. Zaina Badr, Catherine Nouhan and Manahil Naveed fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera