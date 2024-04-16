The Take: Remembering one year of war in Sudan

Sudan has been torn apart by a year of violence between armed rivals, but memories of democratic revolution remain.

April 15 marks one year since fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and its paramilitary rival the Rapid Support Forces. The war has caused the largest displacement crisis in the world and a looming famine. We hear from previous guests to find out what the past year has been like, and what they still hold on to.

In this episode:

Hamid Khalahfallah (@HamidMurtada), Policy analyst

Nisrin Elamin (@minlayla77), Assistant professor of anthropology, University of Toronto

Mat Nashed (@MatNashed), Journalist

Kholood Khair (@KholoodKhair), Founding director, Confluence Advisory

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin with our host Natasha Del Toro, in for Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin, Catherine Nouhan, and Manahil Naveed fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

