Podcast, The Take
News|Conflict

The Take: How Iran’s attack on Israel unfolded

Iran launches a direct military attack in response to Israel’s strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024
An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel on April 14, 2024 [Amir Cohen/Reuters]
Published On 15 Apr 2024

Iran launched a direct attack on Israel on Saturday for the first time, firing more than 300 drones and missiles. Most were intercepted by Israel and its allies. What exactly happened, and how might Israel respond?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters and David Enders with Natasha Del Toro in for Malika Bilal. Amy Walters fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

 

Source: Al Jazeera