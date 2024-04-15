The Take: How Iran’s attack on Israel unfolded

Iran launches a direct military attack in response to Israel’s strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Iran launched a direct attack on Israel on Saturday for the first time, firing more than 300 drones and missiles. Most were intercepted by Israel and its allies. What exactly happened, and how might Israel respond?

In this episode:

Dorsa Jabbari (@DorsaJabbari), Al Jazeera correspondent

Hamdah Salhut (@HamdahSalhut), Al Jazeera correspondent

Alex Gatopoulos (@AlexGatopoulos), Al Jazeera defence editor

Ali Harb (@HarbPeace), Al Jazeera journalist

Maziar Motamedi (@MotamediMaziar), Al Jazeera journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters and David Enders with Natasha Del Toro in for Malika Bilal. Amy Walters fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube