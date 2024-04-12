Ten years after ‘Bring Back Our Girls,’ Nigeria’s kidnappings continue

Ten years since the armed group Boko Haram kidnapped nearly 300 school girls, kidnappings are still a recurring problem.

Since the armed group Boko Haram kidnapped nearly 300 students in 2014 at an all-girls school in the town of Chibok, abductions have become a recurrent fixture in Nigeria, especially in the northern regions. Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and has one of the strongest military forces on the continent, so why does the government still grapple with mass kidnappings?

