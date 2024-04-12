Podcast, The Take
News|Boko Haram

Ten years after ‘Bring Back Our Girls,’ Nigeria’s kidnappings continue

Ten years since the armed group Boko Haram kidnapped nearly 300 school girls, kidnappings are still a recurring problem.

Members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group take part in a protest in the Nigerian capital Abuja on October 16, 2018, following the killing of a kidnapped female Red Cross worker by Islamic State-allied Boko Haram jihadists.
Members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group take part in a protest in the Nigerian capital Abuja on October 16, 2018, following the killing of a kidnapped female Red Cross worker by ISIL-allied Boko Haram fighters [Mudashiru Atanda/AFP]
Published On 12 Apr 2024

Since the armed group Boko Haram kidnapped nearly 300 students in 2014 at an all-girls school in the town of Chibok, abductions have become a recurrent fixture in Nigeria, especially in the northern regions. Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and has one of the strongest military forces on the continent, so why does the government still grapple with mass kidnappings?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

  • Bukky Shonibare (@BukkyShonibare), Co-founder of Bring Back Our Girls m ovement

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and Khaled Soltan with our host Natasha Del Toro, in for Malika Bilal. Sonia Bhagat, Catherine Nouhan, and Manahil Naveed fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera