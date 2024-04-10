Podcast, The Take
News|Israel War on Gaza

The Take: How do the hungry mark Eid al-Fitr in Gaza?

Six months into Israel’s assault on Gaza, how do the hungry mark Eid al-Fitr?

Palestinians shop as they prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in northern Gaza Strip, April 9, 2024
Palestinians shop as they prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in northern Gaza Strip, April 9, 2024 [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Published On 10 Apr 2024

In Gaza, Palestinian Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday while enduring the continuing violence and starvation of Israel’s war. We revisit memories from the Ramadan season one year ago to see what has changed and what remains.

In this episode: 

  • Maram Humaid (@MaramGaza), Al Jazeera journalist
  • Banias Humaid, Daughter of Maram Humaid
  • Siham Abu Shaaban, Displaced Palestinian in Gaza

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sari el-Khalili and Khaled Soltan with our host Natasha Del Toro, in for Malika Bilal. Sonia Bhagat and Manahil Naveed fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

