The Take: Tracing the illicit trail to shark fin soup

A deep dive into the illegal practice of shark fin hunting from the open sea to shark fin soup.

One bowl of shark fin soup can cost hundreds of dollars, but the illegal practice of poaching those fins comes at an even steeper price. More than a hundred million sharks are killed annually. We dive in to find out how this is happening and what’s being done to save the sharks.

In this episode:

Josh Rushing (@joshrushing) – Senior correspondent for Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines (@AJFaultLines)

Watch the Fault Lines documentary The Shark Fin Hunters here.

