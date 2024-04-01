Podcast, The Take
The Take: Tracing the illicit trail to shark fin soup

A deep dive into the illegal practice of shark fin hunting from the open sea to shark fin soup.

This photo released by Ecuador's Attorney General, shows hundreds of shark fins seized by the police in Manta, Ecuador, Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Hundreds of shark fins seized by police are displayed in Manta, Ecuador on May 27, 2015 [Attorney General of Ecuador/AP Photo]
Published On 1 Apr 2024

One bowl of shark fin soup can cost hundreds of dollars, but the illegal practice of poaching those fins comes at an even steeper price. More than a hundred million sharks are killed annually. We dive in to find out how this is happening and what’s being done to save the sharks.

In this episode: 

Watch the Fault Lines documentary The Shark Fin Hunters here.

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Zaina Badr with guest host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Ashish Malhotra and Chloe K. Li fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

