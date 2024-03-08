The Take: Sudan’s new normal

The UN warns that five million people are at risk of starvation amid Sudan’s ongoing civil war.

Sudan’s civil war is nearly one year old, with no end in sight and the UN warning that five million people are at risk of starvation.

In this episode:

Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Sonia Bhagat with our host Malika Bilal. Ashish Malhotra and Sarí el-Khalili fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube