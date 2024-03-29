The Take: The meaning of Easter in Palestine

We speak to a pastor in Bethlehem about the meaning of Easter in Palestine and the struggles of Palestinian Christians.

Easter holds special meaning for Christian Palestinians. For Good Friday, we speak to a Palestinian pastor raised in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank who underlines the parallels between the Israeli oppression of his people and the crucifixion of Jesus at the centre of his faith.

Reverend Munther Isaac (@MuntherIsaac), Evangelical Lutheran pastor in Bethlehem

