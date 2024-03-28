The Take – October 7: Al Jazeera investigates
Al Jazeera’s investigations team examines October 7th, separating fact from fiction.
After a months-long forensic analysis into the events of October 7, Al Jazeera’s investigative team reveals its findings. What happened that day?
In this episode:
- Richard Sanders, Director of October 7, Al Jazeera Investigative Unit
Watch the film:
October 7 – Al Jazeera Investigations
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei and Amy Walters, with guest host Kevin Hirten in for Malika Bilal.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
