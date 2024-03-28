The Take – October 7: Al Jazeera investigates

After a months-long forensic analysis into the events of October 7, Al Jazeera’s investigative team reveals its findings. What happened that day?

In this episode:

Richard Sanders, Director of October 7, Al Jazeera Investigative Unit

Watch the film:

October 7 – Al Jazeera Investigations

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei and Amy Walters, with guest host Kevin Hirten in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

