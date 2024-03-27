Podcast, The Take
The Take: UN Security Council votes for a Gaza ceasefire. Will it happen?

The US changes its stance, allowing UN to pass a Gaza ceasefire resolution.

Members of the United Nations Security Council stand in silence, in honor of the victims of the Crocus City Hall concert venue Moscow attack, on the day of a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, March 25, 2024
Members of the United Nations Security Council stand in silence, in honor of the victims of the Crocus City Hall concert venue Moscow attack, on the day of a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, March 25, 2024 [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Published On 27 Mar 2024

The United Nations Security Council has demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. After vetoing three previous resolutions, the US abstained this time around. The Take looks into the politics of the vote, and whether or not it will change the reality on the ground in Gaza.

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and David Enders with our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li, Zaina Badr, and Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

