The Take: UN Security Council votes for a Gaza ceasefire. Will it happen?

The US changes its stance, allowing UN to pass a Gaza ceasefire resolution.

The United Nations Security Council has demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. After vetoing three previous resolutions, the US abstained this time around. The Take looks into the politics of the vote, and whether or not it will change the reality on the ground in Gaza.

In this episode:

Anade Situma (@Anade_Situma), Al Jazeera senior UN producer

Kimberly Halkett (@KimberlyHalkett), Al Jazeera White House correspondent

