The Take: SpaceX spy satellites are coming to Earth’s orbit

SpaceX is building a network of spy satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office, a US intelligence agency.

A US intelligence agency has partnered with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to build a vast network of spy satellites, according to exclusive reporting by the Reuters news agency. The project has sparked criticism from rival space powers China and Russia. What does this agreement mean for the global space race?

