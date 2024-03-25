Podcast, The Take
The Take: SpaceX spy satellites are coming to Earth’s orbit

SpaceX is building a network of spy satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office, a US intelligence agency.

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket is prepared for a third launch from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an uncrewed test flight, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. March 13, 2024
Published On 25 Mar 2024

A US intelligence agency has partnered with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to build a vast network of spy satellites, according to exclusive reporting by the Reuters news agency. The project has sparked criticism from rival space powers China and Russia. What does this agreement mean for the global space race?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Chloe K Li with our host, Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

