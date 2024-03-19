The Take: Is Romania’s labour shortage fuelling exploitation?
Foreign workers are filling jobs Romanians have left behind, but at a price.
Migrant workers, mainly from countries like Nepal, India, and Pakistan, are moving to Romania as Romanians leave for higher-paying jobs in the European Union. But many must repay massive debts to agents who helped them get the work. And often, it’s a story of dashed hopes and expectations.
In this episode:
- Radu Stochita (@stochita_radu), journalist
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan with our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Sarí el-Khalili fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
