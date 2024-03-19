The Take: Is Romania’s labour shortage fuelling exploitation?

Foreign workers are filling jobs Romanians have left behind, but at a price.

Migrant workers, mainly from countries like Nepal, India, and Pakistan, are moving to Romania as Romanians leave for higher-paying jobs in the European Union. But many must repay massive debts to agents who helped them get the work. And often, it’s a story of dashed hopes and expectations.

