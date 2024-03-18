The Take: Is a US bill that could ban TikTok a step down a slippery slope?

If a bill passed in the House of Representatives becomes law, it could effectively end TikTok in the US.

A potential TikTok ban in the United States is edging closer to becoming law. The House of Representatives, citing national security concerns, passed a bill that would force the video-sharing app’s Chinese owner to sell it or see it blocked in the US. If the bill makes it through the Senate, President Joe Biden has indicated he would sign it into law. But protesting TikTok users say targeting one app also targets freedom of information and creators’ livelihoods.

In this episode:

Alexander Howard (@digiphile), author and analyst of digital government issues

Callie Goodwin (@CallieGoodwin), founder of Sparks of Joy Co

