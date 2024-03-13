The Take: Why are millions scanning their eyes for Worldcoin?

Worldcoin promises a cryptocurrency linked to biometrics, but critics have privacy and ethical concerns.

Worldcoin has people lining up all over the globe to let silver orbs scan their eyes for the promise of free cryptocurrency. But governments are now shutting down operations. There are concerns about collecting data and blurred lines around consent. So where will Worldcoin go next?

In this episode:

Russell Brandom (@RusselBrandom), Rest of World US tech editor

David Gerard (@davidgerard), Author of, Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain

