The Take: Observing Ramadan against the backdrop of war

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan. For many, that includes marking 157 days of Israeli assault in Gaza.

Ramadan this year for Palestinian Muslims looks different around the world. In the United States and in Gaza, we hear how people have found solace in faith during Israel’s war, and what it means to refocus during a holy month.

Deanna Othman (@deannaothman), Freelance journalist

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana with our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

