The Take: Observing Ramadan against the backdrop of war

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan. For many, that includes marking 157 days of Israeli assault in Gaza.

A child holds a lantern as displaced Palestinians prepare their tents for Ramadan, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2024
A child holds a lantern as displaced Palestinians prepare their tents for Ramadan, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 9, 2024 [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Published On 11 Mar 2024

Ramadan this year for Palestinian Muslims looks different around the world. In the United States and in Gaza, we hear how people have found solace in faith during Israel’s war, and what it means to refocus during a holy month.

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana with our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

Source: Al Jazeera