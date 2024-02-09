The Take: Nail-biting wins, devastating defeats at AFCON
Nigeria face Africa Cup of Nations host, Ivory Coast, in a tournament full of surprises, including South Africa’s rise.
Nigeria will square off against the Africa Cup of Nations host, Ivory Coast, capping a tournament that’s been full of surprises. Among them: the rise of South Africa and their nail-biting match that kept football fans guessing until the final whistle. South Africa’s wins, and then semifinal loss to Nigeria, follow its “moral victory” on the world stage in its genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice. So how else did politics show up on the pitch?
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The Take: Pakistan prepares to vote with Imran Khan in jail
The Take: Biden leans into abortion rights for US election race
The Take: ‘World’s coolest dictator’ set for re-election in El Salvador
In this episode:
- Sean Jacobs (@_ElevenPeople), founder, Africa is a Country
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Chloe K Li and Fahrinisa Campana with our host Malika Bilal.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube