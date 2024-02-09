The Take: Nail-biting wins, devastating defeats at AFCON

Nigeria will square off against the Africa Cup of Nations host, Ivory Coast, capping a tournament that’s been full of surprises. Among them: the rise of South Africa and their nail-biting match that kept football fans guessing until the final whistle. South Africa’s wins, and then semifinal loss to Nigeria, follow its “moral victory” on the world stage in its genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice. So how else did politics show up on the pitch?

In this episode:

Sean Jacobs (@_ElevenPeople), founder, Africa is a Country

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li and Fahrinisa Campana with our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube