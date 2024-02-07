Podcast, The Take
The Take: Pakistan prepares to vote with Imran Khan in jail

General election comes days after jailed former prime minister is handed three new prison sentences.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is in jail and is barred from running in elections on February 8, 2024 [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Published On 7 Feb 2024

Cricket star-turned-prime minister Imran Khan is one of Pakistan’s most popular politicians. But he’s in jail and was just handed three more prison sentences days before a general election. Khan, who calls his trials a sham, is barred from the ballot although candidates from his party are still running as independents. So what’s on the line in Pakistan’s elections this week?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana and David Enders with our host, Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Sonia Bhagat fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

