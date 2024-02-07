The Take: Pakistan prepares to vote with Imran Khan in jail

General election comes days after jailed former prime minister is handed three new prison sentences.

Cricket star-turned-prime minister Imran Khan is one of Pakistan’s most popular politicians. But he’s in jail and was just handed three more prison sentences days before a general election. Khan, who calls his trials a sham, is barred from the ballot although candidates from his party are still running as independents. So what’s on the line in Pakistan’s elections this week?

