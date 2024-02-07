The Take: Pakistan prepares to vote with Imran Khan in jail
General election comes days after jailed former prime minister is handed three new prison sentences.
Cricket star-turned-prime minister Imran Khan is one of Pakistan’s most popular politicians. But he’s in jail and was just handed three more prison sentences days before a general election. Khan, who calls his trials a sham, is barred from the ballot although candidates from his party are still running as independents. So what’s on the line in Pakistan’s elections this week?
In this episode:
- Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah), Geo Television journalist
- Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid), Al Jazeera correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana and David Enders with our host, Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Sonia Bhagat fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
