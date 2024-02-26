Podcast, The Take
The Take: ‘Where globalism goes to die’ – inside the US right at CPAC

The Take looks at the Conservative Political Action Conference to see the future of the US conservative movement.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, US, February 24, 2024
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, on February 24, 2024 [Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters]
Published On 26 Feb 2024

It’s billed as the most influential gathering of conservatives in the world: CPAC, or the Conservative Political Action Conference. In the past, it’s brought United States Republican leaders together with activists on the right. In recent years, though, it’s catered to one particular leader – former US President Donald Trump.

