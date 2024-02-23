Podcast, The Take
News|Julian Assange

The Take: What will happen to Julian Assange if he is extradited?

A court in London is deciding if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against his extradition to the US.

Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, speaks to the supporters outside the high court, on the day Assange appeals against his extradition to the United States, in London, Britain, February 21, 2024
Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, speaks to the supporters outside the high court, on the day Assange appeals against his extradition to the United States, in London, UK, February 21, 2024 [Toby Melville/Reuters]
Published On 23 Feb 2024

Stella Assange is now waiting for a decision on the extradition of her husband Julian, the founder of WikiLeaks, from the United Kingdom to the United States on charges of espionage. If he’s transferred to the US, Stella says it’s not just Julian that faces grave consequences, but journalism itself.

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and Sonia Bhagat with our host Malika Bilal. Ashish Malhotra and Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera