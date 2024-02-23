The Take: What will happen to Julian Assange if he is extradited?

A court in London is deciding if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against his extradition to the US.

Stella Assange is now waiting for a decision on the extradition of her husband Julian, the founder of WikiLeaks, from the United Kingdom to the United States on charges of espionage. If he’s transferred to the US, Stella says it’s not just Julian that faces grave consequences, but journalism itself.

