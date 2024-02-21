US faith leaders call for a ceasefire. Will President Biden listen?

The US government has so far ignored calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. Faith leaders are taking steps to try to change that.

As the United States government resists calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, a coalition of faith leaders, artists and activists in the US are on a 240km (150-mile) journey to Washington DC, in what they’re calling a “Pilgrimage for Peace.” Their goal is to convince the administration of US President Joe Biden to halt all weapons funding to Israel and push for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine.

In this episode:

Reverend Stephen A Green (@greentherev), chair of Faith for Black Lives

