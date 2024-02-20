Podcast, The Take
News|Russia-Ukraine war

The Take: Two years on – When will the Ukraine war end?

It’s been two years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So what will it take for it to end and how much longer?

Oleg Butusin, father of brothers Roman and Leonid Butusin, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pours earth into a grave during their funeral in Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukraine April 4, 2022
Oleg Butusin, father of brothers Roman and Leonid Butusin, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pours earth into a grave during their funeral in Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukraine April 4, 2022 [Yuriy Rylchuk/Reuters]
Published On 20 Feb 2024

“Outnumbered and outgunned.” With Russian forces firmly planted in Ukraine and half a million people dead and wounded, one Ukrainian journalist takes stock of all she’s seen, two years after Russia invaded. So, when and how will this war end? And what happens if Ukraine loses?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and hosted by Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera