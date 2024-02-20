The Take: Two years on – When will the Ukraine war end?

It’s been two years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So what will it take for it to end and how much longer?

“Outnumbered and outgunned.” With Russian forces firmly planted in Ukraine and half a million people dead and wounded, one Ukrainian journalist takes stock of all she’s seen, two years after Russia invaded. So, when and how will this war end? And what happens if Ukraine loses?

In this episode:

Kateryna Malofieieva (@KatyaMalofeyeva), Freelance journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and hosted by Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube